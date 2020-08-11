Strs Ohio Raises Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 98.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,294,000 after buying an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

