Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Rocky Brands worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 49.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 47.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.62. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

