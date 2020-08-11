Strs Ohio Sells 1,500 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $20,617,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $6,267,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $274.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.95. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $382.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

