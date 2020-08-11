Strs Ohio Sells 1,579 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 71,086 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 195,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average of $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.