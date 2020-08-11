Strs Ohio Sells 23,000 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Knoll worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Knoll during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Knoll by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 14.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNL opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $685.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Knoll had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

