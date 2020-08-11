Strs Ohio Takes Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of INSM opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.68.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.