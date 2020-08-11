Strs Ohio Takes Position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,297,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 401,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 293,156 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

