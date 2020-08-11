Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.97% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $10,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

