Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $430,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.