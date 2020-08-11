Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52,278.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

