Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8,629.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $876,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter.

TPHD stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

