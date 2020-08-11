Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Viad worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Viad by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Viad by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Viad by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $379.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

