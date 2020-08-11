Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WSBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of WSBF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

