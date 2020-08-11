Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,356,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,576,000 after buying an additional 920,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 554,596 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,403,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 197,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of XHR opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

