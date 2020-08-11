Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 285.0% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 51.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 706,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,371,784 shares of company stock worth $22,392,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

