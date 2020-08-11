Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,546 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Popular were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.21. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

