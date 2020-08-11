Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,760 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $201,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,788 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,729 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

