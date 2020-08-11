Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,244 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,415,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 748,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 602,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 455,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after acquiring an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,284,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 269,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

