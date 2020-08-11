Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Mattel by 74.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $3,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 352,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 44.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after buying an additional 2,142,913 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAT. ValuEngine cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Mattel Inc has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

