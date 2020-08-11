Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,583 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,720 shares of company stock valued at $10,454,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

NYSE AAN opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

