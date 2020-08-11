Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,505 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 174.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 817,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 593,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 63.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 576,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.