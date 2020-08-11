Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

