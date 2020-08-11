Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Energizer by 13.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 299,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,021,000 after acquiring an additional 59,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -292.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Cfra cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

