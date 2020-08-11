Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 548.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:SSD opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.