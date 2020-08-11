Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $340,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coherent were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coherent by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.77. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Coherent’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

