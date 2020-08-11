Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $350,000 Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 936.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36,536.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

