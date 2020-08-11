Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $187.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $217.58.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Secur. upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.78.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $9,044,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,233,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,224,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,932 shares of company stock worth $21,285,219. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

