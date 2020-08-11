Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at $772,390.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

