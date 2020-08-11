Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

