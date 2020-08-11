Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,003 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 112,244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $111.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

