Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,232 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,653 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.18. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

