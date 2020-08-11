Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 3,405 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

