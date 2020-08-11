Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,887,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 291,500 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after buying an additional 437,905 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,490,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,646,000 after buying an additional 867,369 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,551,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

