Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 100.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $11,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 91.7% in the second quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 122,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 58,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 161,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $144.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,079 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $1,979,375.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,533,833.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,003 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $1,574,199.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,326,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,071,723.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,586 shares of company stock valued at $27,626,147. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

