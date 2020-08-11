Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 766.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,906 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7,918.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 2,004,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

