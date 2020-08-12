1,456 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.09.

DE stock opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

