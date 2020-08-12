3,437 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $376,426.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.98. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

