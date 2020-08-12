5,026 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

