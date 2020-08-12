6,846 Shares in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth $19,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth $19,280,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,667,000 after purchasing an additional 571,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.