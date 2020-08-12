8,103 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $28,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

