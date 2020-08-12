Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Acceleron Pharma worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

