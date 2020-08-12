Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $576.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

