Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after acquiring an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,610,000 after acquiring an additional 425,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,405,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,514,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,599,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,591,444.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,559 shares of company stock valued at $14,256,112. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE opened at $172.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.