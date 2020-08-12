ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 4.49% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 156.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $45.02.

