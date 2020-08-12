Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,007.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2,385.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

