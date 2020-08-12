AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Thomas C. Marecic Sells 12,100 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $1,218,349.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

