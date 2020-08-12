Anil Doradla Buys 2,500 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) CFO Anil Doradla acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GDYN opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $18,278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,779,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $12,381,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $7,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.