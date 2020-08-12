Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.57% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

