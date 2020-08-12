Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,357,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,737,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,548 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.25 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

