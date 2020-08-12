Bank of America Initiates Coverage on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.21% from the stock’s current price.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $15.47 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

